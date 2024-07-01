At least 9 dead in central Seoul car accident: reports

Paramedics and police clean up the scene at an intersection near Seoul's Seoul City Hall Station, where a major car accident occurred on Monday night. (Yonhap)

A major traffic accident occurred near Seoul's City Hall Station in Jung-gu, Seoul, killing at least nine pedestrians and injuring four others, according to fire authorities.

According to the National Fire Agency, a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk at an intersection near Exit 12 of City Hall Station at around 9:26 p.m., hitting pedestrians who were waiting to cross the street.

The vehicle was reportedly driving backward at the time of the accident, according to statements from several witnesses.

Police arrested a man in his 60s at the scene. The driver is reportedly claiming that the accident was caused by a sudden acceleration of the vehicle.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, based on reports that a vehicle drove onto the sidewalk. Police and other emergency services responded to the scene of an accident.

"A male driver in his 70s is believed to have hit pedestrians waiting at a traffic light," said a police official, adding, that the number of casualties may increase.