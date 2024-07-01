Rival parties lock horns over Marine's death at committee meeting

Chung Jin-suk, the presidential chief of staff, speaks at a plenary meeting of the House Steering Committee at the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)

Rival parties clashed Monday over a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into the military's response to a Marine's death last year.

The parliamentary House Steering Committee held a plenary meeting and questioned Chung Jin-suk, the presidential chief of staff, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo and other officials about the Marine's death.

Lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party reiterated their calls for a special probe bill surrounding the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who was killed during a search mission for victims of heavy downpours in July 2023, accusing the presidential office of exerting external influence on the probe and attempting to destroy evidence.

The bill calls for a special counsel to look into allegations that the presidential office and the defense ministry inappropriately interfered in the Marine's investigation into Chae's death.

A similar opposition-led bill was scrapped during the previous National Assembly after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed it. The DP proposed it again after the new National Assembly came into office in late May.

"(The president) should veto any bill that is believed to be unconstitutional," Chung said during the meeting. "If the president does not exercise his right to demand reconsideration when the unconstitutionality (of the bill) is clear, it would be a neglect of duty."

Chung also stressed that the special probe bill should be passed after bipartisan agreement.

DP lawmakers also questioned whether Yoon had burst into rage when briefed during a meeting with his aides on July 31 last year.

"President Yoon has never been furious during a meeting of the National Security Council," Kim said in response to a question by Rep. Ko Min-jung, who accused Yoon of flying into a rage and calling former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup to express his anger about the probe that day.

Kim denied that the Marine's death was reported to Yoon during the July 31 meeting.

Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party stressed the need to wait for the results of an ongoing probe by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials.

Monday's meeting marked the first time presidential aides were questioned by lawmakers of the 22nd National Assembly.

Touching on a luxury bag scandal involving first lady Kim Keon Hee, Chung said the bag is believed to be kept in its package as it is at the presidential office.

The scandal centers on allegations that the first lady illegally received a Dior handbag worth 3 million won (US$2,200) as a gift from a Korean American pastor in 2022. (Yonhap)