[Herald Interview] Star producer Jung Jong-yeon wants to create different genres, IPs

With a string of hit shows such as tvN's "The Genius" and "Great Escape" series, as well as Netflix's "Devil's Plan," producer Jung Jong-yeon is seen as having popularized reality shows centered on solving puzzles and intellectual challenges.

Jung has now returned with a new Netflix original reality show, "Agents of Mystery," a six-part series where celebrities, including Karina of aespa, singer John Park, actor Kim Do-hoon, comedians Lee Eun-ji, Lee Yong-jin and Girl's Day's Lee Hye-ri, navigate extreme situations and decipher clues to solve mysteries.

Often called "master of mystery reality shows," Jung wants to classify his latest show as belonging to a distinct genre -- namely, an adventure reality show.

While he is now resigned to accepting the moniker as his destiny, Jung wants to define his programs as belonging to a genre that offers experiences that the viewers cannot have themselves. "I think my programs center around real people going on an adventure," he said, during an interview held with reporters on Thursday.

In casting "Agents of Mystery," Jung said he prioritized their ability to navigate and thrive in adventurous situations.

"I prefer stories where people with abilities similar to ours showcase their potential over stories where people with exceptional talent solve cases," said Jung.

Going forward, Jung said he wants to reduce the emphasis on the cast solving puzzles.

"I believe we need to convince viewers with well-crafted stories or well-structured program formats," he said.

"The concept of puzzles can be a compelling tool in some respects, but I've also seen it become a hindrance," he added.

With the emergence of numerous reality shows featuring similar mystery-solving elements hoping to copy Jung's success, the producer said he aims to introduce intellectual properties that have yet to be explored in Korea.

"Rather than the content being determined by the viewers' preferences, I think the answer to program diversification often lies in the producer's judgment," he said.

Admitting that he doesn't like it when he sees similar content coming out, Jung said, "Therefore, I am always thinking of creating different types of genres and IPs."