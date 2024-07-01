Hyundai Motor takes aim at burgeoning ASEAN market

Hyundai Motor Group is looking to spearhead the burgeoning auto markets within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, based on its established footings in a number of countries in that region, the South Korean auto conglomerate said Monday.

According to the automaker, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia, the conglomerate’s first vehicle manufacturing plant in the ASEAN region, rolled out 22,520 units in the first quarter of this year to reach an overwhelming operation rate of 110.9 percent. Hyundai Motor said the number was the highest among all overseas factories during that period.

The operation rate of HMMI stood at only 50.3 percent in the first quarter of last year, showing the rapidly increasing demand and supply for Hyundai vehicles there. The construction of HMMI was completed in September 2022 in the city of Bekasi in West Java.

Hyundai Motor has committed about $1.55 billion in HMMI through 2030. HMMI currently produces the Creta, a subcompact sports utility vehicle specifically developed to target the region, the Stargazer, a compact multi-purpose vehicle, another regionally-tailored model, the Santa Fe, a midsize SUV, and the Ioniq 5, the automaker’s multiple-awards-winning all-electric vehicle.

The accumulated number of car sales from HMMI was 192,792 units by the end of May this year.