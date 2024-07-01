Seoul mayor vows action on birth rates, climate crisis

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon vowed to keep Seoul's lead in addressing the population issue and climate crises, and to implement viable solutions that even the central government could learn from.

Speaking at a press conference at Seoul City Hall on Monday to mark the second anniversary of his most recent term, Oh reaffirmed his commitment to addressing challenges like climate change and South Korea's low birth rate, highlighting successful initiatives such as the Climate Companion Card, city-run kids cafes and subsidies for child care and fertility treatment.

"Seoul's commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions from buildings is so earnest that it would not be an exaggeration to say that all such policies in the country start with us," Oh said. He also noted the significant impact of the Climate Companion Card, equivalent to planting 3.3 million trees annually in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from transportation.

The mayor envisioned Seoul's policies becoming the "new normal" for the nation and eventually setting global standards.

As Oh reviewed the past two years and outlined his vision and direction for the remainder of his term, the mayor emphasized that transformative change in people's lives comes from everyday innovations rather than grand projects.

Oh mentioned forthcoming early-morning autonomous buses, set to begin full operation in October, as part of his "everyday revolution." These buses aim to ease the early commutes of workers, particularly sanitation workers, by incorporating cutting-edge technology.

Addressing questions about the absence of a signature project comparable to former Mayor Lee Myung-bak's Cheonggyecheon restoration, Oh argued that small, everyday changes are more valuable. He cited the Climate Companion Card, Wrist Doctor 9988 and Seoul International Garden Show -- each of which has seen uptake of over 1 million people -- as examples of being impactful and raising living standards for Seoul residents, despite being less grandiose policies.

Regarding the planned installation of a national flagpole in Gwanghwamun Square, Oh expressed openness to reasonable feedback. The city had announced plans to install a 100-meter flagpole to fly the national flag, sparking debate over whether the move was too patriotic or nationalistic.

As a prospective candidate for the next presidential election in 2027, Oh dismissed speculation of such ambitions. "I was elected to serve as the mayor of Seoul. Talking about a presidential bid at the midpoint of my term would be inappropriate and disrespectful to the voters," he stated.

When asked to evaluate his administration's performance over the past two years, Oh refrained from assigning a personal score, but praised Seoul's public servants. "I won't grade myself. But I would like to give a score of 90 to the Seoul city employees."

The mayor expressed his appreciation for the teamwork and effort that have driven the city’s progress, emphasizing their collective accomplishment of the past two years.