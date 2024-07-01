N. Korea fires more missiles as Kim Jong-un strategizes policies

People watch the news coverage at Seoul Station in Seoul on Monday on North Korea's launch of two ballistic missiles. (Yonhap)

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday, with the South Korean military presuming that at least one of them could be the KN-23 short-range ballistic missile supplied to Russia for use against Ukraine on the battlefield.

The missile launches notably coincided with a key party meeting, presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un since Friday, where crucial domestic and foreign policies are being deliberated, around a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin's rare visit to Pyongyang.

South Korea's military detected North Korea firing two ballistic missiles at 5:05 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., respectively, in a northeast direction from the Jangyon-gun area in South Hwanghae Province, according to Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The first short-range ballistic missile flew around 600 kilometers, which the JCS presumed to be the KN-23, also known as the Hwasong-11.

North Korea similarly launched two Hwasong-11 missiles from the Jangyon area, both of which flew approximately 610 kilometers, on March 14, 2023.

However, the second ballistic missile flew only 120 kilometers, which JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun attributed to the "possibility of the missile experiencing an abnormal flight in the initial stage."

Lee mentioned that if the missile "exploded during abnormal flight, there are chances that debris might have fallen inland."

The area 120 kilometers northeast is within North Korea's inland region, near the capital city of Pyongyang.

Lee also noted the possibility that North Korea may have been testing a new weapon.

The missile launches occurred five days after North Korea's claimed successful test to develop missiles carrying multiple warheads, which South Korea dismissed as “deception and exaggeration,” noting the missile exploded mid-air after abnormal flight patterns during ascent.