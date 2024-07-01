S. Korea to create new deputy PM post for population planning

The government will propose new legislation next month to create a deputy prime minister post dedicated to population planning, marking a major organizational shift to address the nation's aging population and low birth rate, the presidential office announced Monday.

The proposed reorganization will have Education Minister Lee Ju-ho hand over his deputy prime minister role -- overseeing social affairs-related issues in education, labor and welfare -- to the newly created position of population planning minister. The new minister, if the revision is approved, will serve as one of the two deputy prime ministers in South Korea's Cabinet, alongside Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.

"As the president recently (on June 19) declared a national demographic emergency, the government will pull out all the stops by establishing the Population Planning Ministry," presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-seok told a parliamentary hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul.

"We will closely communicate with the parliament to seek a turnaround from the continued decline in birth rate," Chung said.

The new minister will be tasked with the mid- to long-term strategy for national development through policies ranging from boosting the fertility rate to addressing population aging, securing the working-age population and embracing more immigrants, according to Interior Minister Lee Sang-min in a press briefing in Seoul.

In particular, the new ministry will lay out "a bigger picture" regarding the immigration policy to attract working-age foreigners, Kim Jung-ki, director general of the organization bureau of the Interior Ministry said in the briefing, adding foreign workers could be among the options to mitigate a supply-demand mismatch behind the labor force shortage.

The new ministry would be given the authority to establish, execute, coordinate and evaluate population-related policies in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, Interior Minister Lee also said. The functions of the Welfare Ministry and Finance Ministry would be partially folded into the new ministry. The Population Planning Ministry would also oversee demographics-related projects by the Gender Equality Ministry, the Labor Ministry and the Welfare Ministry.