[Photo News] Kia for kids

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
-
2
Heavy rainfall soaks Korea as summer rainy season begins
-
3
Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed
-
4
N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles: S. Korean military
-
5
How Democrats could replace Biden as presidential candidate
-
6
One-third of new students at Korea’s ‘SKY’ universities are from Seoul
-
7
Forex market hours extended to 2 a.m.
-
8
[Herald Interview] Time to open new page for S. Korea-Vietnam ties: Vietnam ambassador
-
9
[Herald Interview] Song Kang-ho says acting still a challenge
-
10
Crackdown on drunk driving to begin in July
[Photo News] Kia for kidsBy Korea Herald
Published : July 1, 2024 - 13:54
Kia said Monday that it opened up a mobility career experience center at KidZania, a work-experience theme park where children can try various real-life jobs, in Busan. Kia's mobility career experience center consists automotive research facilities, test course of driver's license and driving tracks where young visitors can get a chance to check out different occupations in the mobility sector. The automaker's job world for kids marked the second edition after it set up the previous facility at KidZania in Seoul in October last year. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea to create new deputy PM post for population planning
-
Korea’s chip exports reach all-time high in June
-
Korea University med school profs to walk out indefinitely from July 12