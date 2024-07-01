[Photo News] Kia for kids

Kia said Monday that it opened up a mobility career experience center at KidZania, a work-experience theme park where children can try various real-life jobs, in Busan. Kia's mobility career experience center consists automotive research facilities, test course of driver's license and driving tracks where young visitors can get a chance to check out different occupations in the mobility sector. The automaker's job world for kids marked the second edition after it set up the previous facility at KidZania in Seoul in October last year. (Hyundai Motor Group)