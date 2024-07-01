Hanwha Ocean wins over W2tr orders for eight vessels

Most Popular
Hanwha Ocean wins over W2tr orders for eight vesselsBy Yonhap
Published : July 1, 2024 - 11:26
Major South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co. said Monday it has won orders totaling 2.15 trillion won ($1.55 billion) for eight carriers from two Middle Eastern shippers.
Hanwha Ocean will build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) ships for one undisclosed Middle Eastern shipper at a cost of 1.43 trillion won and four very large crude carriers (VLCCs) for another at 719.6 billion won, the company revealed in a regulatory filing.
So far this year, Hanwha Ocean has bagged $5.3 billion worth of orders to build 16 LNG carriers, seven VLCCs, two ammonia carriers and one liquefied petroleum gas carrier. It garnered orders worth $3.5 billion for the whole of 2023.
Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., set sail as the shipbuilding arm of chemical-to-defense industry conglomerate Hanwha Group in May last year. (Yonhap)
