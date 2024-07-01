Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
  2. 2

    Heavy rainfall soaks Korea as summer rainy season begins

    Heavy rainfall soaks Korea as summer rainy season begins
  3. 3

    Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed

    Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed
  4. 4

    N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles: S. Korean military

    N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles: S. Korean military
  5. 5

    How Democrats could replace Biden as presidential candidate

    How Democrats could replace Biden as presidential candidate
  1. 6

    One-third of new students at Korea’s ‘SKY’ universities are from Seoul

    One-third of new students at Korea’s ‘SKY’ universities are from Seoul
  2. 7

    Forex market hours extended to 2 a.m.

    Forex market hours extended to 2 a.m.
  3. 8

    [Herald Interview] Time to open new page for S. Korea-Vietnam ties: Vietnam ambassador

    [Herald Interview] Time to open new page for S. Korea-Vietnam ties: Vietnam ambassador
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] Song Kang-ho says acting still a challenge

    [Herald Interview] Song Kang-ho says acting still a challenge
  5. 10

    Crackdown on drunk driving to begin in July

    Crackdown on drunk driving to begin in July
지나쌤

Seoul Subway Line No. 3 operating normally after train fire near Daechi Station

By Yonhap

Published : July 1, 2024 - 09:23

    • Link copied

This photo shows firefighters putting out a fire that erupted from a battery of a special maintenance car in Seoul on Monday. (Gangnam Fire Station) This photo shows firefighters putting out a fire that erupted from a battery of a special maintenance car in Seoul on Monday. (Gangnam Fire Station)

A subway maintenance train caught fire on a rail track between Dogok and Daechi stations in southern Seoul in the wee hours of Monday, but the fire was put out shortly afterward without affecting train services during the morning rush hour.

The blaze occurred at 3:42 a.m. from the motorcar train's battery on the southbound track of the No. 3 line, but firefighters extinguished it shortly after arriving at the scene, according to the subway operator.

Seoul Metro sent out a message at 5:34 a.m., advising people to use alternative transportation as the subway operation was halted due to smoke. It sent another text some 20 minutes later, saying the subway was operating as usual after the smoke was taken care of. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines