No kids at the pool? Hotels turn back on families

L7 Haeundae in Busan offers its pool for only adults aged 19 and above after 7 p.m. Park Roche, a resort in Jeongseon, Gangwon Province, also allows customers over 16 years old to access its indoor pool and sauna. While the outdoor pool is open to all ages, pool tubes and beach balls are not permitted.

“In the evening, we provide unlimited draft beer and host a DJ show, which are not suitable for children,” a hotel spokesperson said. “Families with kids can still use the pool during the day or the indoor pool even at night."

Lotte Hotel Busan has been operating its outdoor swimming pool exclusively for adults after sunset since last year. The adults-only policy was adopted after the hotel observed that guests in their 20s and 30s predominantly used the pool during evening hours.

This trend, coming on top of an increase in “no-kid” venues in the country, raises questions about inclusivity and how to balance the diverse needs of all customers.

As childless couples and solo vacationers emerge as key target customers, more South Korean hotels and resorts are adopting adults-only policies to cultivate a serene and sophisticated ambience for adult guests.

Low birth rates are not just statistics; their implications are evident across various aspects of Korean society, including the vacation scene.

Douglas House at Grand Walkerhill in Seoul does not offer accommodation for children under 13 or pets, which it says is to “prioritize customers' comfort, rest and deep sleep."

The outdoor pool at Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju is reserved for those aged 19 and over. (Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju)

Some places offer separate services tailored to different customer needs. Hygge Forest in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province, divides its pools into distinct zones: a kid zone, a no-kid zone and a pet zone. The no-kid zone is reserved for guests aged 15 and over.

Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju operates one of its two outdoor pools exclusively for those aged 19 and over. A hotel official explained, "The pool at the resort is small, and people rarely swim there; most visitors spend time taking photos for their Instagram accounts. So, we naturally designated it as an adults-only pool."

Regarding the increasing no-kid trend in hotels and resorts, opinions are divided among customers.

Kim Young-ae, 45, a mother of a son, expressed her understanding.

"One time, my husband and I stayed at a luxury hotel after sending our son to his grandmother. We wanted to have a quiet time at a pool at night but we couldn’t as two children were screaming and running around, and their parents did not care," Kim said.

"In the US, where I stayed for years, parents were extremely cautious about ensuring their children did not cause inconvenience to others. Shop owners can also warn parents or even ask them to leave. But in Korea, the culture is a bit different, so customers just had to endure the inconvenience in such situations."

Park Ju-hyuck, a father of two, expressed concerns over the growing trend that does not welcome families with children.

"I understand the hotels are separating kid zones and no-kid zones for those who want to stay quiet. But making all areas no-kid zones is not understandable. If the entire area is banned just because they are kids, the family faces disadvantages after paying the same fees,” Park said.

"The parents who do not control their kids are very few. Most parents are very cautious about their children not causing inconvenience. If someone causes a problem, they should be kicked out. Banning children completely because they are a child is discrimination."

Hotels, like other private businesses, have the right to operate per their own policy and rules, but the trend, which adds to a wave of policies excluding children, seniors or certain demographics, raises concerns, experts said.

Lee Eun-hee, a professor at Inha University’s consumer department, pointed out that businesses have the discretion to decide whether to be family-friendly or not, as they are not state-run or welfare organizations.

"Among customers, there are diverse rights such as the right to be with children and the right not to be disturbed. Among these conflicting rights, companies have the operational right to choose in the direction that helps sales."

Professor Kwak Geum-joo of Seoul National University’s psychology department, while acknowledging the businesses' operational rights, cautioned against a society that increasingly "groups" people.

"It seems the society is moving toward less tolerance and an inability to endure a little inconvenience. Although companies can increase income through exclusive policies, I don’t think such a trend would have a positive impact on society as a whole."