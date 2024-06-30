Artist Aatchim turns limited vision into art with silk

An installation view of the solo exhibition of Joeun Kim Aatchim, "Minimally Invasive," at Gladstone Gallery (Courtesy of the artist and Gladstone Gallery)

Gladstone Gallery in Seoul is currently showing the first solo exhibition of emerging Korean artist Kim Jo-eun, who goes by Aatchim as her pseudonym. Aatchim explores silk as her artistic medium, often depicting compassionate scenes in which the subjects provide comfort to others with warm gestures or embraces.

Aatchim channels her congenital eye condition – intermittent strabismus, a condition in which the eyes are not properly aligned -- into her artistic drive. Her visual experiences transform into deconstructing personal memories microscopically and prismatically with different vantage points. That way, she examines moments of pain, distilling cinematic sequences into complex images.

Although her eye condition has limited her stereoscopic vision, she harnessed this quirk in perception to develop representations of intimate memories that seem like illusions. The exhibition title of “Minimally Invasive” refers to the delicacy of a surgical procedure that aims to minimize bodily harm, according to the gallery.