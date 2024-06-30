Korean Air Skypass bags 2nd win at National Service Awards

Korean Air said Friday that its mileage program Skypass had won the top award in the airline membership sector at this year’s National Service Awards, marking the second consecutive year it has received the honor.

The National Service Awards evaluates and honors services most cherished by consumers across industries throughout the year.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Korean Air’s Skypass enables members to accumulate mileage based on their usage of Korean Air and its partners. Accumulated mileage can be used for benefits such as excess baggage handling, pet transportation, and access to lounges.

“We will continue expanding options for mileage users and keep introducing new services to ensure that customers can use their mileages conveniently and economically,” said a company official.

To enhance the convenience of mileage usage, the air carrier expanded the availability of bonus tickets and upgraded seating.

In addition to increasing mileage benefits, Korean Air offers various services and events for cost-effective mileage usage. These include the “Bonus Hot Pick” promotion for discounted bonus tickets and the “Cash and Miles” service, allowing up to 30 percent of airfare payment with mileage, available throughout the year.

Through its exclusive mileage mall, Korean Air provides various goods, hotel stays and gift certificates purchasable with its mileages. Its specialized “Skypass Deals” showcase diverse merchandise aligned with specific themes.