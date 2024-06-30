Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed

Rep. Park Chan-dae, acting chair of the Democratic Party of Korea, attends a rally of Marine Corps reserves while clad in a Marine Corps red T-shirt in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Rival parties are expected to bicker in the coming weeks, as the opposition parties are mulling reintroducing contentious bills that President Yoon Suk Yeol had vetoed.

South Korea's National Assembly is ready to float a bill calling for a special counsel probe into alleged state interference in a Marine Corps investigation into the cause of a young Marine's death during a rescue operation last summer.

Rep. Park Chan-dae, acting chief of the Democratic Party of Korea, said during a rally of Marine Corps reserves in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Saturday that the party would "pass the special counsel bill (at the plenary session) at all costs" to achieve justice. Opposition parties won a clear majority of seats in their April general election victory, giving them ample power to railroad the bills through again in the new session that kicked off in late May.

Media bills may also be reintroduced, aimed at undermining the government and politicians' influence over naming boardroom directors to control two terrestrial TV networks, namely Munhwa Broadcasting Corp. and Korea Broadcasting System, and at the same time weakening the Korea Communications Commission chief's decision-making power over broadcasting service-related policies.

These bills had already passed the standing Legislation and Judiciary Committee of the National Assembly, on which the Democratic Party of Korea has the voting power to pass bills through to the National Assembly's plenary session regardless of whether the ruling People Power Party boycotts or not at the committee level.

The special counsel bill gained committee-level approval on June 21 as the ruling party members boycotted, while the media bills gained the green light Tuesday with them present.

Also on Thursday, lawmakers from five opposition parties jointly proposed a motion to impeach KCC chief Kim Hong-il. Kim had been accused of cutting corners in the KCC board's media-related decision-making, with three out of five board member seats currently vacant. Kim retorted at a parliamentary hearing on June 21 that the current setting "might not be desirable but is not against the law."

Earlier in June, the Democratic Party pledged to let bills with the committee-level nod to gain plenary approval before the 22nd National Assembly's extraordinary session ends Thursday.

The ball is in the court of Rep. Woo Won-shik, the National Assembly speaker who was elected as a Democratic Party lawmaker in April. The five-term veteran lawmaker has the authority to introduce the bills and the impeachment motion to the plenary session.

The ruling and opposition parties have yet to reach a compromise on the date for the plenary session in the coming week.