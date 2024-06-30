Most Popular
-
1
Busan seen entering phase of extinction: study
-
2
S. Korea marks 22nd anniversary of victorious inter-Korean naval skirmish
-
3
S. Korea, US, Japan wrap up 1st trilateral 'Freedom Edge' exercise
-
4
Delivery workers bewildered by new fees to enter apartment complex
-
5
[What to Watch] Three feel-good movies at theaters perfect for rainy season
-
6
Matchmaking agency releases its 'standard model' of those who marry
-
7
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
-
8
Owner of illegal gambling business arrested, 110 investigated
-
9
Over 80% of bank transactions occur online: data
-
10
N. Korea opens party plenary meeting with leader Kim in attendance
[Herald Interview] Time to open new page for S. Korea-Vietnam ties: Vietnam ambassador
'ASEAN as platform could facilitate dialogue between Koreas'By Sanjay Kumar
Published : June 30, 2024 - 14:16
Over the past 30 years, the relationship between South Korea and Vietnam has undergone a significant transformation, building on a connection that dates back 800 years.
Now, it is time to open a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries, Vietnam's new Ambassador to Korea Vu Ho said, highlighting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's visit to Seoul this week.
“The prime minister's visit to Korea (this week) is to review what we have learned, what we have achieved being the partners of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said in an interview with The Korea Herald.
The visit marks the first official visit by a top-level Vietnamese official since the two countries agreed on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022 to develop a mutually beneficial supply chain.
The two countries agreed to boost finance, information and communications, advanced technology, infrastructure construction, and energy aligning with the partnership.
“(The PM's visit) is to draw a course for the directions for the future of the relationship," he said.
The Vietnamese PM arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a four-day visit on the invitation by his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo. The two will hold a meeting on Tuesday, followed by a welcome dinner, according to South Korea’s Office for Government Policy Coordination.
As the ninth Vietnamese ambassador to Korea, Ho acknowledges the honor and challenges of his role but he wants to maintain and build upon the achievements of his predecessors.
"The first priority of mine is to make sure that the relationship keeps the course that's already been established for a long time," he affirmed.
Ho sees research and development in artificial intelligence as crucial for future cooperation and called for increased investment.
Ho also noted the growing presence of Vietnamese students and workers in Korea seeking greater understanding and support from local authorities.
"The legal framework for their work and life must be improved to ensure a more open and tolerant environment," he urged.
On growing instability in the Indo-Pacific region over strengthened Russia-North Korea ties, and worsening inter-Korean relations, the Vietnamese ambassador stressed the role of ASEAN as a diplomatic platform.
Ho said preventing more instability would require a realistic approach, because global affairs were being determined by the relationship between the major powers.
“What we are trying to do is to put ASEAN into the middle of that relationship,” said Ho who served as director-general at the ASEAN Department of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.
ASEAN could also facilitate a dialogue between Koreas.
“We try to keep and maintain our good relationship with everyone, with the big five North East Asian countries. Even sometimes we try to involve the players like North Korea to have a dialogue. ... We build a dialogue bridge,” he said.
“I would like to mention here that the DPRK is a member of the ASEAN regional forum and it was no one else but South Korea who initiated that," he said, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name.
Ho also explained Vietnam's strategic position in Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality as a diplomatic channel.
Vietnam has a history of navigating complex international relationships with major powers like China, the US, and Japan, he said pointing to the concept of "Bamboo diplomacy," which signifies flexibility and resilience in foreign policy.
Vietnam is developing its regional influence, not as a leading power but as a significant participant in Asia's cultural and diplomatic landscape, said Ho.
In this context, it is important to build confidence and dialogue for a peaceful world amid much more complex international relations.
"The process to achieve peace is long, but by building confidence and managing conflicts, we can move toward a harmonious future," he said.
More from Headlines
-
Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
-
Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed
-
Time has come to open new page for Korea-Vietnam ties: ambassador