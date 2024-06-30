[Herald Interview] Time to open new page for S. Korea-Vietnam ties: Vietnam ambassador

Newly appointed Vietnamese Ambassasor to South Korea Vu Ho speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at Embassy of Vietnam in Seoul on Tuesday. (Im Se-jun/ The Korea Herald)

Over the past 30 years, the relationship between South Korea and Vietnam has undergone a significant transformation, building on a connection that dates back 800 years.

Now, it is time to open a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries, Vietnam's new Ambassador to Korea Vu Ho said, highlighting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's visit to Seoul this week.

“The prime minister's visit to Korea (this week) is to review what we have learned, what we have achieved being the partners of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” he said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

The visit marks the first official visit by a top-level Vietnamese official since the two countries agreed on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in December 2022 to develop a mutually beneficial supply chain.

The two countries agreed to boost finance, information and communications, advanced technology, infrastructure construction, and energy aligning with the partnership.

“(The PM's visit) is to draw a course for the directions for the future of the relationship," he said.

The Vietnamese PM arrived in Seoul on Sunday for a four-day visit on the invitation by his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo. The two will hold a meeting on Tuesday, followed by a welcome dinner, according to South Korea’s Office for Government Policy Coordination.

As the ninth Vietnamese ambassador to Korea, Ho acknowledges the honor and challenges of his role but he wants to maintain and build upon the achievements of his predecessors.

"The first priority of mine is to make sure that the relationship keeps the course that's already been established for a long time," he affirmed.

Ho sees research and development in artificial intelligence as crucial for future cooperation and called for increased investment.

Ho also noted the growing presence of Vietnamese students and workers in Korea seeking greater understanding and support from local authorities.

"The legal framework for their work and life must be improved to ensure a more open and tolerant environment," he urged.

On growing instability in the Indo-Pacific region over strengthened Russia-North Korea ties, and worsening inter-Korean relations, the Vietnamese ambassador stressed the role of ASEAN as a diplomatic platform.

Ho said preventing more instability would require a realistic approach, because global affairs were being determined by the relationship between the major powers.

“What we are trying to do is to put ASEAN into the middle of that relationship,” said Ho who served as director-general at the ASEAN Department of the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.