[Herald Interview] Song Kang-ho says acting still a challenge

"Parasite" star Song Kang-ho, who made his drama series debut with Disney+'s 16-part historical drama "Uncle Samsik," said acting remained a challenging process for him, despite his 35-year career as one of Korea's leading actors.

"Uncle Samsik" is set in turbulent 1960s South Korea, highlighted by "The April Revolution," a political uprising in April 1960, challenging the autocratic rule of the nation's first president, Syngman Rhee. The movement ultimately led to Rhee's resignation.

The story centers on Kim San (portrayed by Byun Yo-han), a young government official aspiring to transform South Korea with his National Reconstruction Proposal. Park Doo-chill (played by Song Kang-ho), a seasoned political broker inspired by Kim's vision, seeks him out to offer his support.

Park, who assumes the moniker Uncle Samsik, is a multifaceted character. He navigates alliances with influential figures, while harboring his own aspirations of achieving a better world.

Song said that in his portrayal of Uncle Samsik, he aimed to leave the audience unsure about whether Uncle Samsik was truly good or not.

"Samsik is an idealist, but in reality, he is a paradoxical character who dreams of achieving his ideals while committing the most despicable and vile acts. I wanted the audience to be uncertain about whether this character is truly good or evil, and to question his true motives," said Song, during an interview held with reporters on June 24.

Song said he decided to participate in a drama series for the first time because he discovered the approach to connecting with the audience changed significantly during the pandemic, and his participation in "Uncle Samsik" made him want to continue meeting the public through drama series.

"Drama series are undoubtedly distinct from movies. The allure lies in the opportunity to develop characters more fully and explore relationships and human narratives in greater detail. So, if I have the opportunity in the future, I would like to appear in a series, regardless of how long it would take," said Song.