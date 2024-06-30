Most Popular
-
1
Busan seen entering phase of extinction: study
-
2
S. Korea marks 22nd anniversary of victorious inter-Korean naval skirmish
-
3
S. Korea, US, Japan wrap up 1st trilateral 'Freedom Edge' exercise
-
4
Delivery workers bewildered by new fees to enter apartment complex
-
5
[What to Watch] Three feel-good movies at theaters perfect for rainy season
-
6
Matchmaking agency releases its 'standard model' of those who marry
-
7
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
-
8
Owner of illegal gambling business arrested, 110 investigated
-
9
Over 80% of bank transactions occur online: data
-
10
N. Korea opens party plenary meeting with leader Kim in attendance
[Herald Interview] Song Kang-ho says acting still a challenge
Director says "Uncle Samsik" aimed to explore diverse individuals living in critical era of Korean historyBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : June 30, 2024 - 14:14
"Parasite" star Song Kang-ho, who made his drama series debut with Disney+'s 16-part historical drama "Uncle Samsik," said acting remained a challenging process for him, despite his 35-year career as one of Korea's leading actors.
"Uncle Samsik" is set in turbulent 1960s South Korea, highlighted by "The April Revolution," a political uprising in April 1960, challenging the autocratic rule of the nation's first president, Syngman Rhee. The movement ultimately led to Rhee's resignation.
The story centers on Kim San (portrayed by Byun Yo-han), a young government official aspiring to transform South Korea with his National Reconstruction Proposal. Park Doo-chill (played by Song Kang-ho), a seasoned political broker inspired by Kim's vision, seeks him out to offer his support.
Park, who assumes the moniker Uncle Samsik, is a multifaceted character. He navigates alliances with influential figures, while harboring his own aspirations of achieving a better world.
Song said that in his portrayal of Uncle Samsik, he aimed to leave the audience unsure about whether Uncle Samsik was truly good or not.
"Samsik is an idealist, but in reality, he is a paradoxical character who dreams of achieving his ideals while committing the most despicable and vile acts. I wanted the audience to be uncertain about whether this character is truly good or evil, and to question his true motives," said Song, during an interview held with reporters on June 24.
Song said he decided to participate in a drama series for the first time because he discovered the approach to connecting with the audience changed significantly during the pandemic, and his participation in "Uncle Samsik" made him want to continue meeting the public through drama series.
"Drama series are undoubtedly distinct from movies. The allure lies in the opportunity to develop characters more fully and explore relationships and human narratives in greater detail. So, if I have the opportunity in the future, I would like to appear in a series, regardless of how long it would take," said Song.
Even after 35 years of acting, the work of acting is always challenging and even painful for Song.
"The difficulties persist without easing over time," he said,
"While some may describe acting as enjoyable and fun, I cannot personally make such statements as it feels disingenuous to say so."
"Engaging in creative endeavors is inherently laborious, and the necessity of effective communication continues to present itself as an enduring challenge and dilemma for me."
"Uncle Samsik" not only represents Song's first appearance in a series but also marks Director Shin Yeon-shik's directorial debut. Previously, Shin wrote the screenplay for "Cobweb" (2023), a black comedy starring Song as the main lead, as well as the historical drama flick "Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet" (2016).
Shin said with Uncle Samsik's character needing a highly skilled portrayal of his evolving beliefs, Song was an ideal fit for the role.
"There's a moment where Song appears for 30 seconds, conveying his character solely through expression without any dialogue. This scene was crafted to capture the essence of Samsik. I entrusted the script to Song because I aimed to develop scenes like this," said Shin, during an interview session held with reporters Wednesday.
Shin added that he aimed to explore diverse individuals living in the critical era of Korean history during the April Revolution through "Uncle Samsik."
"In Korea's history, I believe the most decisive moments that shaped the Korean society's identity are the unification of Silla, the coup d'etat by Sejo in 1453, and the April Revolution. I think those were the times when Korean society's identity, and the dynamics between rulers and the ruled were defined," said Shin.
"I've set 'Uncle Samsik' up fairly precisely. To find it engaging, one should consider the context and the interplay between the lines. Approaching it with a focus on 'Who's the villain?' would actually diminish its intrigue. That wasn't my intention behind creating 'Uncle Samsik,'" said Shin.
More from Headlines
-
Money paradox: Why money speaks louder than anything else
-
Assembly strife intensifies as parties mull bills Yoon vetoed
-
Time has come to open new page for Korea-Vietnam ties: ambassador