Korea's beaches ready for summer vacationers

Korea's beaches ready for summer vacationersBy Lee Si-jin
Published : June 30, 2024 - 13:57
With South Korea’s daytime temperature rising to 33 Celsius or higher, the country's sandy beaches and open ocean are scheduled to greet summer vacationers with various festivals and water-themed activities.
Gyeongpo Beach, the biggest beach along the east coast that attracts an average of 6.5 million tourists each summer, already kicked off its summer season with the Gangneung Beach Beer Festival on Saturday.
Located in eastern Gangneung, Gangwon Province, the beach was visited by almost 80,000 vacationers who enjoyed sunbathing, water sports, diving and walking along the beach on its opening day.
Following Gyeongpo Beach, a total of 86 beaches in Gangwon Province are set to be fully opened starting from Monday to July 12, including the renowned Sokcho Beach, Jeongdongjin Beach and Yangyang Surfyy Beach, according to the province.
Daecheon Beach, the iconic beach along the west coast in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province and home of the Boryeong Mud Festival, welcomes visitors from Monday to Aug. 18.
Visitors can enjoy the beach not only with friends and family, but also with their pet dogs.
An 80-meter "pet beach" will open near Seagull Square on Daecheon Beach, allowing pet owners to spend a nice time with their pets. A separate snack bar and washroom for pets are installed for owners’ convenience as well.
The annual mud festival, which will start on July 19, is set to offer a fun-filled time for festivalgoers with unique programs like body painting, a mud water park, K-pop concerts and a "mud train."
Muchangpo Beach, another popular beach in Boryeong, will be available for visitors who prefer a tranquil atmosphere instead of crowds, starting from Saturday to Aug. 18.
Meanwhile, Haenam, the county in South Jeolla Province popularly known for “Ttangkkuet Village,” meaning “village at the end of the land” in Korean, beckons summer vacationers from July 12.
Ttangkkeut Songho Beach is set to entertain visitors with unique sand art, busking performances, a gigantic inflatable pool for children, water hoverboards and more.
Beachgoers can take walk along the long coastline, where a more-than-100-year-old pine tree forest and the cool ocean breeze offer a relaxing time to wash away stress and fatigue.
Ttangkkeut Songho Beach is officially open until Aug. 18.
