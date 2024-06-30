N. Korea condemns joint military exercise by S. Korea, US, Japan

This photo, taken on Friday, shows F/A-18E Super Hornets during the Freedom Edge trilateral exercise involving South Korea, the United States and Japan. (The US Navy's USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier)

North Korea vowed Sunday to take action to protect its sovereignty as it condemned South Korea, the United States and Japan for their recent joint military exercises.

The move came amid a growing North Korea-Russia alignment after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty that calls for providing military assistance to each other without delay if either side comes under an armed attack.

"We will protect our national sovereignty and security interests, as well as regional peace, through aggressive and overwhelming countermeasures," North Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the country's official Korean Central News Agency.

The ministry did not elaborate on what it meant by countermeasures.

On Saturday, South Korea, the US and Japan wrapped up their first, three-day trilateral multi-domian military exercise, titled "Freedom Edge," aimed at strengthening their deterrence against North Korean threats.

The three nations have had combined maritime and aerial exercises before, but Freedom Edge was the first trilateral exercise held across multiple domains, including air, maritime, underwater and cyber. (Yonhap)