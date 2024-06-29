S. Korea marks 22nd anniversary of victorious inter-Korean naval skirmish

Most Popular
S. Korea marks 22nd anniversary of victorious inter-Korean naval skirmishBy Yonhap
Published : June 29, 2024 - 13:41
South Korea on Saturday commemorated the 22nd anniversary of its victorious naval skirmish against North Korea, paying tribute to Navy sailors killed in action and vowing to honor their sacrifices with a firmer defense posture.
The ceremony marking the anniversary of the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong took place at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, 60 kilometers south of Seoul. Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo and Vice Veterans Minister Lee Hee-wan, who fought in the battle, attended the ceremony. They were joined by Navy sailors from the skirmish and the families of those who lost their lives on June 29, 2002. Leaders of major political parties were also on hand.
The naval conflict occurred after two North Korean patrol boats crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border, and launched a surprise attack on the South's Chamsuri-357 warship near the western island of Yeonpyeong.
About 30 North Koreans are believed to have been killed or wounded, though South Korea also lost six sailors, with 19 others injured. In 2022, the Navy defined its annual anniversary event as the "victory" ceremony to honor the fallen sailors.
In his speech Saturday, Shin called out the names of the six late South Korean sailors and said, "The fighting spirit demonstrated by these six heroes and others who fought will stay in our hearts forever."
Citing a recent series of provocations by North Korea, Shin said, "North Korea has forgotten its bitter defeat from 22 years ago.
"If the enemy provokes once again, our military will respond promptly and firmly, and will battle until the end," he continued. "With our action, we will prove historical lessons that only strength can preserve peace."
Earlier Saturday, President Yoon Suk Yeol took to Facebook to mark the anniversary and express a similar sentiment.
"Peace is to be preserved by strength, not words," Yoon wrote. "We will honor our heroes' sacrifices by building an even stronger military and an even mightier South Korea."
The ruling People Power Party offered its tributes while also calling for a more robust security posture against North Korea.
"Presently, we're faced with as grave a security situation on the Korean Peninsula as ever. With all forms of provocations, North Korea is threatening peace not only on the peninsula but all around the world," PPP spokesperson Kim Hye-ran said in a statement. "And there can be absolutely no compromise when it comes to protecting our people's lives and security in South Korea against any form of North Korean provocation. The PPP and the Yoon administration will protect South Korea and liberal democracy with a firm security posture."
Hwang Jung-a, spokesperson for the opposition Democratic Party, said her party will do its best to build "a peaceful South Korea" on the foundation of strong security.
"We'd like to once again thank our soldiers for their services in protecting our territory, water and airspace," Hwang said. (Yonhap)
