Summer exhibitions featuring Tottenham sold out

This image provided by Coupang Play, promotes a summer exhibition match between Tottenham Hotspur and Team K League, scheduled for July 31, 2024, at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Tickets for summer exhibition matches in Seoul involving the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have all sold out, organizers announced Saturday.

South Korean streaming service Coupang Play said tickets for two matches in the "2024 Coupang Play Series" were all snapped up after going on sale at 8 p.m. Friday on its website. Tickets were only available to paying members of Coupang WOW services.

Tottenham, captained by South Korean star Son Heung-min, will first face Team K League, made up of All-Stars from the South Korean league, at 8 p.m. on July 31 at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Then at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the same Seoul venue, Spurs will face the German giants Bayern Munich, featuring South Korean defender Kim Min-jae and Son's former Spurs teammate Harry Kane.

All three teams will each hold an open training session on the eve of their respective matches.

This will be the third edition of the Coupang Play Series, and the second trip to South Korea by Tottenham. The summer exhibition series has also featured Premier League champions Manchester City, French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid.

Fan voting for those who will represent the K League is still under way. (Yonhap)