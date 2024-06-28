S. Korea to lift travel advisory for Japan except for Fukushima regions

South Korea will lift a travel advisory for Japan, except for the Fukushima regions, and lowered the travel warning level placed on Iran, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The Level 1 travel alert out of its four-scale system has been applied to Japan, which calls for exercising normal precautions, over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent decline in the number of travelers there.

Beginning Monday, the Seoul government will lift the advisory given a growing number of travelers in Japan after the removal of antivirus measures and decent public order in the neighboring country.

The Level 3 warning of "recommending departure," however, will remain in place for regions within 30 kilometers of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant and other areas under an evacuation order issued by the Japanese government, according to the ministry.

It will lower the travel warning for Iran to the Level 2 "travel restriction," the ministry said, adding that it will also lower the warning level for Sri Lanka, Mongolia and Senegal by one notch to Level 1 as part of its regular adjustment of the warning system.

The warning level will be raised by one notch for Colombia's Norte de Santander to Level 3 in consideration of the possibility of terrorist attacks and other serious crimes there, the ministry said.(Yonhap)