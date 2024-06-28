Most Popular
[From the Scene] Soar over Seoul: First balloon ride ready to take off for aerial tour
Soaring up to maximum height of 130 meters, city government introduces new attraction for observing city viewsBy Lee Jung-joo
Published : June 28, 2024 - 18:15
On top of a grass field at Yeouido Park near Yeouido, western Seoul sits a large white balloon, with the city’s slogan “Seoul My Soul” written on it.
However, this isn’t just any balloon. Also known as “Seouldal” -- “dal” meaning moon in Korean -- it is a tethered balloon ride that the Seoul Metropolitan Government hopes will become a new nightlife attraction offering views of the cityscape from high in the air.
Seouldal is ready to take people on an aerial adventure.
The public can enjoy the balloon ride after its launch ceremony on July 7 at Yeouido Park, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization on Friday.
“Seouldal was inspired by city government officials, who felt that there was a limit for tourists visiting Seoul to enjoy the city’s views at night,” Lee Jae-hwa, head of the city government’s Tourism Policy Division, said Friday during a press tour that allowed reporters to experience Seouldal before the official launch ceremony
Each ride holds up to 30 visitors and lasts up to 15 minutes, as it takes around 3 to 4 minutes each to go up into the air and back down.
Once it reaches its maximum height of 130 meters, the balloon stops for up to 8 minutes to allow the visitors to enjoy the view. The maximum number of people that can be on board and the maximum height the balloon ride can reach could change depending on weather and wind conditions.
Friday's balloon ride reached the full 130 meters.
Looking out, the National Assembly building, the Han River and even Bukhansan -- some 16 kilometers away from Yeouido -- were all in full sight.
Peering through the hole at the bottom of the balloon, riders were treated to a view of the verdant expanses of Yeouido Park.
The balloon remains aloft for around seven minutes.
Visitors remain standing throughout the entire ride and can move around to take pictures. Each ride is accompanied by a safety officer who operates the ride.
Lee explained that the balloon ride is "safer than regular hot air balloon rides," as it uses helium, a non-flammable gas, to fly upward, instead of fuel.
“(Seouldal) has no risk of straying off course, as it is connected to the ground with cables,” Lee said.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, preparations for the balloon ride began six months ago in collaboration with Aerophile, a French company specializing in tethered helium balloons. Similar balloon rides are popular tourist attractions in cities such as Orlando, Paris, Dubai, and Budapest.
The city government added that it manufactured and installed the appliances in the balloon ride in compliance with international safety regulations and standards and has passed several safety inspections run by the government thus far. It anticipates to earn its final approval under the Aviation Safety Act from the Korea Institute of Aviation Technology by July.
“Previously, those who wanted to view the cityscape from high up had to go somewhere that’s already high up, like an observatory,” said Gil Gi-yeon, head of STO through a press release. “With Seouldal, visitors will be able to enjoy aerial views of the city right by the Han River.”
Visitors will be able to get on the ride for free during its test operation period until Aug. 22.
From Aug. 23, the ride will switch to a paid service costing 20,000 won ($14.50) for ages up to 18 and 25,000 won for adults aged up to 64. The ride will operate every day except Monday, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
