[From the Scene] Soar over Seoul: First balloon ride ready to take off for aerial tour

SEOULDAL, a tethered helium balloon ride soon to be operated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, sits on Yeouido Park in Yeouido, western Seoul, Friday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

On top of a grass field at Yeouido Park near Yeouido, western Seoul sits a large white balloon, with the city’s slogan “Seoul My Soul” written on it.

However, this isn’t just any balloon. Also known as “Seouldal” -- “dal” meaning moon in Korean -- it is a tethered balloon ride that the Seoul Metropolitan Government hopes will become a new nightlife attraction offering views of the cityscape from high in the air.

Seouldal is ready to take people on an aerial adventure.

The public can enjoy the balloon ride after its launch ceremony on July 7 at Yeouido Park, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Tourism Organization on Friday.

“Seouldal was inspired by city government officials, who felt that there was a limit for tourists visiting Seoul to enjoy the city’s views at night,” Lee Jae-hwa, head of the city government’s Tourism Policy Division, said Friday during a press tour that allowed reporters to experience Seouldal before the official launch ceremony

Each ride holds up to 30 visitors and lasts up to 15 minutes, as it takes around 3 to 4 minutes each to go up into the air and back down.

Once it reaches its maximum height of 130 meters, the balloon stops for up to 8 minutes to allow the visitors to enjoy the view. The maximum number of people that can be on board and the maximum height the balloon ride can reach could change depending on weather and wind conditions.