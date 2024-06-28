Seoul shares close higher as investors search for clues about Fed's rate policy

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares ended higher Friday as investors waited for clues about the direction of the US rate decision with key data due later in the day. The local currency rose sharply against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 8.02 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,792.08.

Trade volume was moderate at 601.1 million shares worth 10.8 trillion won ($7.8 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 578 to 294.

Foreigners and institutions purchased local shares worth 29.2 billion won and 240.9 billion won, respectively, offsetting institutions' sell-off of 280.4 billion won.

Overnight, Wall Street closed slightly higher as the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for May is set to be released Friday, the latest data for any clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction.

Experts said the Kospi moved without clear direction as investors were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the PCE data.

Most sectors gained ground, offsetting a decline in big-cap tech and auto shares.

The food sector jumped 2.47 percent, with securities and insurance shares up 2.33 percent and 2.29 percent, respectively.

Financial shares increased 1.55 percent, and chemical shares gained 0.88 percent.

But tech behemoth Samsung Electronics lost 0.12 percent to 81,500 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix flat at 236,500 won, affected by overnight losses of US AI chip giant Nvidia and Micron Technology.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 1.01 percent to 295,000 won, and its smaller affiliate Kia retreated 1.67 percent to 129,300 won on investors' profit-taking following a recent rally.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution also dipped 0.46 percent to 326,500 won, and its smaller rival Samsung SDI pulled back 1.94 percent to 354,000 won.

The local currency ended at 1,376.70 won against the greenback, up 9.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)