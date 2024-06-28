Hyundai E&C takes protective heat wave measures for workers

Hwang Joon-ha, CSO of Hyundai E&C, is handing beverages to workers at the company's construction site in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Friday that it carried out special inspections to ensure workers are protected against heat waves at construction sites amid sweltering early summer heat.

Hyundai E&C's Chief Safety Officer Hwang Joon-ha visited one of the construction sites for its apartment brand Hillstate in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday to assess the implementation of the company's "3GO! Program," a manual for preventing heat exhaustion and to ensure the workers’ well-being.

"With early heat waves and frequent heat wave warnings expected this summer, we have implemented stringent measures to prevent heat-related illnesses among our workers. We are committed to systematic site management and enhancing health awareness throughout the company to ensure safety," said a company official.

Hyundai E&C has designated June to September as a special management period for the prevention of heat-related illnesses. The company operates an internal manual that includes essential guidelines for preventing heat illnesses, such as proper hydration and rest breaks.

During his visit, Hwang reviewed rest facilities designed to cool workers, ways to increase awareness of heat wave alerts, and measures to protect the health of outdoor workers.

In addition to site inspection, Hyundai E&C partnered with Lingtea, a hydration beverage manufacturer, and held a campaign to combat heat-related illnesses. A booth was set up to provide healthy drinks effective in preventing dehydration, and a freezer stocked with ice cream was kept running to help prevent heat illnesses.

Hyundai E&C established a four-level system for managing work during heat waves, effectively regulating outdoor work and rest periods. Workers who feel unwell are allowed to stop working on their own, and their remaining work hours for the day are compensated to ensure their well-being.