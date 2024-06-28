Iconic public venues open for weddings

Picture this: Exchanging vows at the National Museum of Korea or the National Library of Korea. Or perhaps, saying "I do" surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Seoraksan National Park.

South Korean government announced Friday a plan to make these public venues available for weddings in the latter half of 2024.

The cost? As little as free.

In a move aimed at alleviating the financial burden on couples planning their wedding, the Cabinet on Wedensday endorsed this measure, adding 48 new locations to an existing public wedding venue program.

The latest addition lifted the total number of venues to 139 nationwide, encompassing cultural institutions, national parks, public facilities and local government sites.

The price of hosting wedding at such places ranges from free to 650,000 won ($470), with capacities ranging from 50 guests up to 400. For example, the National Museum of Korea in Seoul is free of charge and can accommodate 100 guests. Sejong Lake Park offers another free option with a capacity of 300 people. Venues like the Gwacheon branch of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art have a set fee of 560,000 won ($430) and can host 50 people.

The government further plans to continuously expand the number of wedding halls to over 200 by 2027, taking into account relevant public opinions, according to a government official.

Starting next month, users can access additional information regarding reservation options and other details for public wedding venues through the Ministry of the Interior and Safety's e-share website. The site will also provide access to related services such as wedding decoration and food catering businesses.