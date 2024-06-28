Yoon to meet US spy chief amid deepening NK-Russia ties

President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to meet with US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines on Friday, sources said, amid growing concerns over a recent military pact between North Korea and Russia.

During the meeting at Yoon's office, the two sides are likely to exchange their views on the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss joint efforts to counter the growing Pyongyang-Moscow military ties.

Last week, Putin made a rare visit to Pyongyang and signed a military pact with Kim that offers immediate military assistance if either comes under attack, putting South Korean and US authorities on alert.

Yoon and Haines could also discuss the possibility of South Korea's arms supply to Kyiv. The South Korean government earlier said it will reconsider its ban on providing lethal weapons to Ukraine following the signing of the military pact between Kim and Putin. (Yonhap)