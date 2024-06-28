S. Korea urges N. Korea to give prior notice over border dam water discharge

This photo, taken on Friday, shows Kim In-ae, deputy spokesperson at Seoul's unification ministry, speaking at a regular press briefing at the government complex building (Yonhap)

The unification ministry urged North Korea on Friday to give prior notice if it releases water from a dam near the inter-Korean border, citing the need to prevent damage in border areas from possible heavy rains.

The request came as North Korea opened the floodgates of the Hwanggang Dam to release water during the summer monsoon season without notifying the South in advance.

"The government urges North Korea to give prior notice if it releases water from the dam to prevent flooding in border areas during the monsoon season," Kim In-ae, deputy spokesperson at the ministry, told a press briefing.

She criticized North Korea for discharging water "maliciously" in violation of an inter-Korean agreement that calls for the North to give such a notification in advance.

"This is an issue directly related to our people's lives, safety and property. It is a humanitarian issue that is not related to the political and military situation between the two Koreas," Kim said.

The official called on North Korea to immediately normalize the now-suspended inter-Korean liaison communication channel so that Seoul could receive the prior notice over water discharges.

In October 2009, North Korea agreed to notify the South in advance when it plans to release water from the dam, following an accident that killed six South Koreans after the North discharged water from the dam without notice.

But since then, North Korea has given such prior notice only three times, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)