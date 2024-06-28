Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    South Korea plans overhaul of mental health policy

    South Korea plans overhaul of mental health policy
  2. 2

    Battery plant blaze reveals irregularities in hiring of foreign workers

    Battery plant blaze reveals irregularities in hiring of foreign workers
  3. 3

    Son Heung-min's father accused of child abuse at soccer academy

    Son Heung-min's father accused of child abuse at soccer academy
  4. 4

    Parties rush to roll out competing chip bills with heftier incentives

    Parties rush to roll out competing chip bills with heftier incentives
  5. 5

    Finance minister hints at major inheritance tax cuts in July

    Finance minister hints at major inheritance tax cuts in July
  1. 6

    N. Koreans executed for sharing K-pop, films: Seoul

    N. Koreans executed for sharing K-pop, films: Seoul
  2. 7

    S. Korea to merge nurseries, kindergartens by 2026

    S. Korea to merge nurseries, kindergartens by 2026
  3. 8

    Police, Labor Ministry raid Aricell factory, partners

    Police, Labor Ministry raid Aricell factory, partners
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] Jeon Do-yeon embraces complexity of Simon Stone's 'Cherry Orchard'

    [Herald Interview] Jeon Do-yeon embraces complexity of Simon Stone's 'Cherry Orchard'
  5. 10

    Whooping cough outbreak spreads among Korean students

    Whooping cough outbreak spreads among Korean students
지나쌤

S. Korea's imports of crude oil fall 2.5% in 2023

By Yonhap

Published : June 28, 2024 - 11:29

    • Link copied

Korea National Oil Corp. in Ulsan, 300 kilometers south of Seoul (Korea National Oil Corp.) Korea National Oil Corp. in Ulsan, 300 kilometers south of Seoul (Korea National Oil Corp.)

South Korea's imports of crude oil fell 2.5 percent on year in 2023, data showed Friday, as consumption of petroleum products declined last year.

South Korea imported 1.01 billion barrels of crude oil last year, down from 1.03 billion barrels in 2022, according to data compiled by the Korea National Oil Corp.

The Middle East accounted for 71.9 percent of South Korea's crude oil imports last year, up from 67.4 percent in 2022.

South Korea's dependency on the Middle East crude oil has risen following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Imports of petroleum products totaled 372 million barrels last year, with naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas making up 64.5 percent and 26.4 percent, respectively.

More from Headlines