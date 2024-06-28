Seoul shares open tad higher ahead of key US data

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea plans overhaul of mental health policy
-
2
Battery plant blaze reveals irregularities in hiring of foreign workers
-
3
Parties rush to roll out competing chip bills with heftier incentives
-
4
Son Heung-min's father accused of child abuse at soccer academy
-
5
Finance minister hints at major inheritance tax cuts in July
-
6
N. Koreans executed for sharing K-pop, films: Seoul
-
7
S. Korea to merge nurseries, kindergartens by 2026
-
8
Police, Labor Ministry raid Aricell factory, partners
-
9
[Herald Interview] Jeon Do-yeon embraces complexity of Simon Stone's 'Cherry Orchard'
-
10
Whooping cough outbreak spreads among Korean students
Seoul shares open tad higher ahead of key US dataBy Yonhap
Published : June 28, 2024 - 09:41
Seoul shares opened a tad higher Friday ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 2.61 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,786.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, Wall Street closed slightly higher, as the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for May is set to be released Friday, the latest data for any clues on the Fed's monetary policy direction.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.25 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.63 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.5 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia retreated 1.14 percent.
Steel giant Posco Holdings and leading chemical producer LG Chem also decreased 1.11 percent and 2.18 percent, respectively.
But financial shares gained ground, with KB Financial Group up 0.89 percent and Shinhan Financial Group up 2.12 percent. Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance jumped 3.85 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,385.30 won against the US dollar, up 0.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Finance minister hints at major inheritance tax cuts in July
-
S.Korea merges state supervision on nurseries, kindergartens
-
Yoon names chiefs of tax, fire, weather authorities