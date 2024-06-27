Delivery workers bewildered by new fees to enter apartment complex

Delivery drivers are notified of newly imposed annual fees to use the parking area for deliveries at an apartment building in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

Delivery workers in the Osong area of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, are protesting a new apartment rule requiring them to pay a fee to access an underground parking area, which is the only way for delivery vehicles to enter the premises, according to local news reports Thursday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, citing a delivery worker who reported the issue, the driver recently was notified of a change in the complex's administration rules meaning that delivery vehicles must register with an annual fee of 50,000 won ($36) to use the space for deliveries.

"Because ground floor parking is blocked, delivery cars must enter the complex through the basement parking area. This is the first apartment that requires a yearly parking lot payment,” the worker told the news outlet.

The worker's colleagues also expressed confusion and unanimously decided not to pay the fees. "If we cannot enter the basement parking lot, we have no choice but to leave parcels in front of security guard stations or designate the complex as an area where delivery service is not possible," he said.

In response, the apartment’s management office stated they would discuss the complaints from delivery workers with other resident representatives and come to a final decision.