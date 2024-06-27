[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul unveils summer delicacies

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, an urban oasis nestled on the slope of Seoul’s Namsan in central Seoul, presents the “Granum Cherry House” promotion with a menu overflowing with cherries to celebrate summer at Granum.

The food promotion includes cherries with corn, cherries and burrata cheese, lamb ribs and cherry salsa, cherries with chicken tortillas and much more.

Guests can enjoy a main dish – bone-in striploin steak or crispy pork and shrimp -- and complete the gastronomic journey with either the cherry tart, cheesecake or bingsu, a Korean shaved ice dessert.

The cherry-themed food promotion will be available on Saturdays and Sundays during lunch and dinner until Sept. 30.

It is priced at 139,000 won and 79,000 won for adults and children, respectively.

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju presents summer package

Haevichi Hotel and Resorts Jeju is offering the “Summer Vibe” staycation package through Aug. 31.

The promotion offers a one-night stay in either the hotel’s superior room or the resort’s junior suite with access to the outdoor swimming pool and a wellness program featuring a bicycle tour on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests can also enjoy a 10 percent discount at the restaurant, bar and spa Ara and will have a chance to taste yogurt and an ade made with Jeju apple mango.

The hotel also offers a wood-fired pizza with two glasses of beer (or other drinks) for those staying two days or longer.

The package is priced from 246,000 won and 323,000 won for the hotel and resort, respectively.

Legoland Korea Resort offers summer promotion

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents the unique summer promotion “Unbeliebubble” to help guests beat the heat.

The package offers families and friends a chance to enjoy the theme park with a special bubble-making wand.

A maximum party of five guests (two adults with three children) can enjoy a stay at Legoland Korea Resort with free breakfast as well.

Those with an annual pass for Legoland Korea Resort receive an additional 10 percent discount when making reservations for the package.

The summer promotion runs to Aug. 31.

Grand Hyatt Seoul offers Brazilian barbecue

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan, central Seoul, presents Brazilian-style barbecue churrasco at its The Terrace restaurant, featuring a live buffet station with panoramic views of the city.

The promotion focuses on churrasco with different types of meat roasted at low temperatures.

Guests can enjoy churrasco with roasted corn, potato salad and tomato vinaigrette.

Online bookings are available via Naver Booking or the KakaoTalk channel “World of Hyatt.”

The promotion, which started June 1, is available until Sept. 1.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong offers new tea omakase

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, Marriott International’s premium brand in central Seoul, celebrates its first anniversary with “Art de Tea” at its bar Lumiere, starting from June 24.

This promotion presents guests the chance to explore the world of tea with single-origin teas, desserts and professional commentary from a tea master.

From silver needle tea, or “baekhoeunchim,” to Boyi green tea, a total of six varieties of tea are served.

The promotion is available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Sundays.

The Art de Tea package is priced at 58,000 won.