[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : June 28, 2024 - 09:01

    

“Hijacking 1971”

(South Korea)

Opened June 21

Crime

Directed by Kim Sung-han

Former fighter jet pilot Tae-in (Ha Jung-woo) co-pilots a passenger plane bound for Seoul's Gimpo International Airport from Sokcho, Gangwon Province. But soon after takeoff, an in-flight emergency breaks out as the plane is hijacked.

“Inside Out 2”

(US)

Opened June 12

Animation

Directed by Kelsey Mann

A now-teenaged Riley sees her mind headquarters undergo sudden renovations to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty, with the addition of four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.

“The Zone of Interest”

(US/Poland)

Opened June 5

War/Drama

Directed by Jonathan Glazer

In 1943, Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoess and his wife Hedwig strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden right next to the notorious concentration and extermination camp.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”

(US/Australia)

Opened May 22

Action/Sci-fi

Directed by George Miller

A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), left with only fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year journey of vengeance as she tries to find her way home

