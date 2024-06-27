[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : June 28, 2024 - 09:01
“Hijacking 1971”
(South Korea)
Opened June 21
Crime
Directed by Kim Sung-han
Former fighter jet pilot Tae-in (Ha Jung-woo) co-pilots a passenger plane bound for Seoul's Gimpo International Airport from Sokcho, Gangwon Province. But soon after takeoff, an in-flight emergency breaks out as the plane is hijacked.
“Inside Out 2”
(US)
Opened June 12
Animation
Directed by Kelsey Mann
A now-teenaged Riley sees her mind headquarters undergo sudden renovations to make room for new emotions that emerge during puberty, with the addition of four new feelings to the mix: anxiety, envy, ennui and embarrassment.
“The Zone of Interest”
(US/Poland)
Opened June 5
War/Drama
Directed by Jonathan Glazer
In 1943, Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Hoess and his wife Hedwig strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden right next to the notorious concentration and extermination camp.
“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga”
(US/Australia)
Opened May 22
Action/Sci-fi
Directed by George Miller
A young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), left with only fury after her mother is ruthlessly killed by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth), embarks on an 18-year journey of vengeance as she tries to find her way home
