[Graphic News] Qatar Airways named world’s top airline, Korean Air No. 2

[Graphic News] Qatar Airways named world’s top airline, Korean Air No. 2By Nam Kyung-don
Published : June 28, 2024 - 08:01
Qatar Airways has been named the world's best airline by aviation rating website AirlineRatings.com.
The Doha-based carrier has taken the title, “Airline of the Year 2024,” on the world’s only safety and product rating website.
AirlineRatings.com releases an annual ranking of the top 25 airlines, based on criteria including: aircraft safety, flight crew service, serious accident history and passenger evaluations.
This year, Korean Air secured second place on the list, followed by Cathay Pacific Airways, Air New Zealand and Emirates.
Korean Air was praised for its 25 years without a fatal accident and for its ongoing efforts to enhance customer service.
