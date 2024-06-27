3 senior judges nominated as top court justices

Supreme Court justice nominees: (from left) Roh Kyung-pil, a senior judge at the Suwon High Court; Park Young-jae, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court; and Lee Sook-yeon, a judge at the Patent Court

Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae recommended Thursday three senior judges as candidates to replace three outgoing justices at the top court, court officials said.

Cho picked Roh Kyung-pil, a senior judge at the Suwon High Court; Park Young-jae, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court; and Lee Sook-yeon, a judge at the Patent Court, and delivered the recommendation to President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the Supreme Court.

The appointment process will begin, including the parliamentary hearing on the nominees, once Yoon submits an official request for parliamentary consent to the National Assembly.

In South Korea, all 14 Supreme Court justices are appointed by president with the consent of the National Assembly.