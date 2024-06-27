3 senior judges nominated as top court justices

Most Popular
-
1
South Korea plans overhaul of mental health policy
-
2
Battery plant blaze reveals irregularities in hiring of foreign workers
-
3
Parties rush to roll out competing chip bills with heftier incentives
-
4
Live-fire drills return to South Korea’s sea border with North
-
5
Son Heung-min's father accused of child abuse at soccer academy
-
6
Police, Labor Ministry raid Aricell factory, partners
-
7
[Herald Interview] Jeon Do-yeon embraces complexity of Simon Stone's 'Cherry Orchard'
-
8
[Graphic News] Samgyeopsal prices surge in Seoul, breaking 20,000 won mark for first time
-
9
N. Korea launches some 250 trash-carrying balloons overnight: JCS
-
10
Whooping cough outbreak spreads among Korean students
3 senior judges nominated as top court justicesBy Yonhap
Published : June 27, 2024 - 20:00
Supreme Court Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae recommended Thursday three senior judges as candidates to replace three outgoing justices at the top court, court officials said.
Cho picked Roh Kyung-pil, a senior judge at the Suwon High Court; Park Young-jae, a senior judge at the Seoul High Court; and Lee Sook-yeon, a judge at the Patent Court, and delivered the recommendation to President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the Supreme Court.
The appointment process will begin, including the parliamentary hearing on the nominees, once Yoon submits an official request for parliamentary consent to the National Assembly.
In South Korea, all 14 Supreme Court justices are appointed by president with the consent of the National Assembly.
More from Headlines
-
Finance minister hints at major inheritance tax cuts in July
-
S.Korea merges state supervision on nurseries, kindergartens
-
Yoon names chiefs of tax, fire, weather authorities