S.Korea merges state supervision on nurseries, kindergartens

Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho announces an action plan to integrate early childhood education and childcare at the Government Complex in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The Education Ministry will supervise both the operations of nurseries and kindergartens to improve efficiency in policies aimed at tackling the nation's plummeting birth rate, officials said Thursday.

For more than 30 years, Korea's early childhood education and care system has been divided into kindergartens and day care centers under the supervision of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, respectively, creating disparities in the services provided to children depending on which institution they attend, according to the ministry.

In Korea, children aged up to 7 can go to nurseries that mainly offer child care services. Kindergartens accept children aged over 5 only, focusing more on offering education before they go to elementary schools.

Under the merger plan, the Education Ministry will be the single institution to manage the overall policies of children aged up to 11, the ministry explained, adding that the renewed operation after the merger would start as early as 2026. Specifics of the integrated institutions, including admission methods and qualifications of teachers, are expected to be finalized by the end of the year after conducting a thorough public consultation.

"In a recent survey conducted by the committee on the low birth rate and aging population, 76.4 percent of people said they would give birth to a child if they had an organization or person they trusted. Creating early childhood education and care environments that parents can trust with their children is essential to reversing the birth rate decline," said Education Minister Lee Ju-ho at a briefing Thursday.

Under the new blueprint, all infants and young children will be guaranteed 12 hours of care per day, with four hours of additional morning and evening care from the basic care of eight hours.

In order to support working and self-employed parents, public kindergartens will expand the number of classes available during school holidays and pilot base centers that provide care on Saturdays and holidays from 2025.

The government will also dramatically improve teacher-infant ratios so that teachers can better care for and educate each child. For the case of children under 1 year old, the government aims to have two infants per teacher from the current three infants per teacher. For 3- to 5-year-olds, the ratio is targeted to reach 1:8 from the current average of 1:12.

To ease parents' financial burden for sending their children to kindergartens and nurseries, free education and child care for 3- to 5-year-olds is to be realized in stages by 2027, starting with 5-year-olds in 2025.