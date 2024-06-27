Hyundai Motor donates recovery vehicle for Jeju firefighters

(From left) Nam Hwa-yeong, head of the National Fire Agency, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, Deputy Governor of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Kim Ae-sook and director of fire safety headquarters of Jeju Province Ko Min-ja, pose for a photo at a hydrogen-powered electric bus for firefighters. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group announced Thursday that it donated a hydrogen-powered bus to support the recovery of firefighters in Jeju Island.

The donation ceremony took place at the CFI Energy Future Center, located within the hydrogen production demonstration complex in eastern Jeju. Among the attendees were Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and officials from relevant ministries.

“We have consistently upheld our responsibilities as a mobility company to prioritize firefighter safety, incorporating numerous field suggestions to tailor recovery support vehicles for disaster sites. We will continue to provide unstinting support to help our heroes carry out their duties safely,” Chung stated.

Driven by Chung's strong commitment to firefighter welfare, Hyundai Motor Group has donated recovery support vehicles to prevent burnout and provide aid in recuperating firefighters' mental and physical health. This latest donation marks the eighth of such contributions made nationwide.

The company plans to donate two more vehicles and provide vehicles and rehabilitation equipment to the National Fire Hospital, slated to open in North Chungcheong Province in 2025.

Last year, Hyundai Motor Group pledged eight recovery support vehicles for firefighters across the country. Subsequent donations have been made in regions such as Gangwon Province and South Chungcheong Province, with the eighth vehicle recently delivered to Jeju Island. Additional donations are planned for Daegu and other regions in North Chungcheong Province.

The recovery support vehicle is a premium special-purpose bus based on Hyundai’s Universe Mobile Office Bus, equipped with facilities tailored for convenience and rest at disaster sites.

The vehicle’s design, convenience facilities and interior layout have been customized through collaboration with the National Fire Agency to meet firefighters’ specific needs.

In line with Jeju Island’s pristine environment, Hyundai Motor Group provided a zero-emission, eco-friendly hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle-based recovery support bus.