[BIMOS 2024] BMW M4, iX2 make Korean debut

BUSAN -- BMW Group Korea exhibited the new high-performance model M4 and the brand’s first all-electric sports activity coupe, the iX2, for the first time in Korea at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show on Thursday.

As the only import auto brand taking part in the local auto exhibition, BMW Korea rolled out 18 models including the new Mini Countryman JCW, the new all-electric Mini Cooper and the new BMW M 1000 XR at the event, which will welcome visitors at Bexco from Friday to July 7.

The German automaker also displayed the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, the concept car that debuted at IAA Mobility in Munich in September last year, while highlighting the emphasis the brand has put on the Korean market.

“While presenting the future mobility direction that BMW Group is proposing to the citizens of Busan and residents of South Gyeongsang Province, we decided to take part in the (Busan International Mobility Show) to offer ample attractions through various new vehicles,” said Han Sang-yun, president of BMW Group Korea.

"Through responsible corporate activities that co-exist with local communities, we will create a new stepping stone to realize social sustainability."