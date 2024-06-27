'My Friend Kim Jong-un' 'carries message of peace,' Keum Suk Gendry-Kim says

Most Popular
'My Friend Kim Jong-un' 'carries message of peace,' Keum Suk Gendry-Kim saysBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : June 27, 2024 - 14:27
Acclaimed graphic novelist Keum Suk Gendry-Kim urged readers not to stop at the title, as she introduced her latest book, "My Friend Kim Jong-un."
Gendry-Kim attended a Korea-France dialogue at the 2024 Seoul International Book Fair, which kicked off Wednesday at Coex, Seoul, with French graphic novelist Lea Murawiec.
"I know some people may stop reading because of the title, but this book actually carries a message of peace," Gendry-Kim said. The graphic novel, which will be released on July 20 in Korea, covers the life of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, from his birth and childhood to his rise to power.
Gendry-Kim previously won the prestigious Harvey Award for Best International Comic Book in 2020 for her historical piece “Grass,” which deals with the “comfort women,” or victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. "The Waiting," which portrays families separated by the Korean War, was also nominated for the Harvey Award in 2022.
Gendry-Kim mentioned that Korean-language "My Friend Kim Jong-un" is the final piece of the trilogy. Having explored turbulent modern Korean history, she now focuses on division and peace, centering her new graphic novel on North Korea.
"The first part of the trilogy, 'Grass,' depicted sexual violence and the exploitation of women's rights during the Pacific War. The second part, 'The Waiting,' told the story of separated families and the pain of war. With this book, I wanted to convey the importance of peace."
Given the sensitive subject, Gendry-Kim put a lot of effort into her research. She visited Pyeongsan Bookstore in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, to interview former President Moon Jae-in. She also spoke with North Korean defectors, foreign friends of Kim Jong-nam (Kim Jong-un's half-brother who was assassinated), researchers and journalists to hear stories from inside and outside of North Korea. These interviews are interspersed throughout the life story of Kim.
"It was very difficult and daunting to talk about Kim Jong-un," Gendry-Kim said, adding that it took two years to publish the graphic novel.
She mentioned that she received criticism for the title after the book's announcement.
"Maybe because I’ve lived abroad for a long time, I had no fear until the book was published," she said. "But people have written threatening comments just based on the title and cover, and I feel like I’m being threatened by both the North and the South."
Despite featuring Kim prominently in the title and cover, the book also includes many personal experiences of the author from living on the divided Korean Peninsula.
Kim currently lives with her husband on Ganghwa Island, Incheon. The book includes stories of hearing artillery training sounds from Ganghwa whenever inter-Korean relations worsen, and the cancellation of her plans to visit North Korea's Mount Kumgang after the civilian shooting incident.
"The Korean Peninsula is in a state of armistice, and tensions between the North and South have been at an all-time high recently," she explained. "Living on Ganghwa Island made me feel it even more."
