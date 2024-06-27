'My Friend Kim Jong-un' 'carries message of peace,' Keum Suk Gendry-Kim says

Graphic novelist Keum Suk Gendry-Kim (second from right) and Lea Murawiec (second from left) attend a talk at the Seoul International Book Fair, held at Coex, on Wednesday. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

Acclaimed graphic novelist Keum Suk Gendry-Kim urged readers not to stop at the title, as she introduced her latest book, "My Friend Kim Jong-un."

Gendry-Kim attended a Korea-France dialogue at the 2024 Seoul International Book Fair, which kicked off Wednesday at Coex, Seoul, with French graphic novelist Lea Murawiec.

"I know some people may stop reading because of the title, but this book actually carries a message of peace," Gendry-Kim said. The graphic novel, which will be released on July 20 in Korea, covers the life of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, from his birth and childhood to his rise to power.

Gendry-Kim previously won the prestigious Harvey Award for Best International Comic Book in 2020 for her historical piece “Grass,” which deals with the “comfort women,” or victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. "The Waiting," which portrays families separated by the Korean War, was also nominated for the Harvey Award in 2022.

Gendry-Kim mentioned that Korean-language "My Friend Kim Jong-un" is the final piece of the trilogy. Having explored turbulent modern Korean history, she now focuses on division and peace, centering her new graphic novel on North Korea.

"The first part of the trilogy, 'Grass,' depicted sexual violence and the exploitation of women's rights during the Pacific War. The second part, 'The Waiting,' told the story of separated families and the pain of war. With this book, I wanted to convey the importance of peace."