Jeju police enforce laws, issue on-site fines to foreign tourists

Jeju police have launched a crackdown on minor offenses, including jaywalking, littering, smoking on cigarette-free streets and public urination in response to recent complaints from locals over unruly sights involving tourists, officials said Thursday.

Within the first hour of Tuesday's crackdown, which lasted around one and a half hours, the police caught nine law violators, the majority of whom were foreign tourists jaywalking. All nine violators were issued on-site fines that were required to be paid immediately.

“We understand that some tourists who were caught violating local laws may not have been aware of the regulations,” said an official at Jeju Provincial Police Agency, explaining that some actions might be legal in tourists' home countries.

The official emphasized the need to get tourist agencies and tour guides on board to better inform foreign tourists of local rules and regulations.

The increased police enforcement follows recent online posts showing misdemeanors such as littering and public hygiene concerns in areas frequently visited by tourists on the island.

According to police data, 353 cases of jaywalking were reported on Jeju Island from January to June 21, with 248 committed by foreign nationals. The Road Traffic Act imposes a fine of 20,000 won ($14.40) for crossing the road outside a designated crosswalk. This fine increases to 30,000 won if a pedestrian crosses on a red light.