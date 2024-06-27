MBK-backed Medit appoints medical device veteran as new chief

Medit, a leading provider of dental 3D scanners and digital dentistry solutions owned by private equity fund MBK Partners, said Thursday that it appointed North American business chief Han Ryu as its new CEO.

“I am truly honored to lead Medit as CEO. Medit's open innovation model and unwavering passion for care improvement perfectly align with my vision. We will accelerate the digital dental revolution with a customer-centric approach,” Ryu said upon his appointment.

Ryu has over three decades of senior management experience in global medical device and health care companies. Since 2023, he has led Medit North America, spurring growth in the market while overseeing sales and marketing activities there.

With Ryu's global management leadership, strategic vision development and achievement, along with his expertise in driving innovation and growth, Medit said it is expected to focus more on customer-centered innovation, enhance strategic partnerships and strengthen new product development.

Medit plans to strengthen its professional management system with the appointment of a new CEO. Its intraoral scanner, Medit i900, launched in April has significantly impacted the market with its innovative features and excellent performance.

Last year, MBK Partners acquired a 99.5 percent stake in Medit from Union Capital Korea in a 2.4 trillion won ($1.9 billion) deal.