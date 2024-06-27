Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'
  2. 2

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins
  3. 3

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand
  4. 4

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons
  5. 5

    South Korea plans overhaul of mental health policy

    South Korea plans overhaul of mental health policy
  1. 6

    Battery plant blaze reveals irregularities in hiring of foreign workers

    Battery plant blaze reveals irregularities in hiring of foreign workers
  2. 7

    Live-fire drills return to South Korea’s sea border with North

    Live-fire drills return to South Korea’s sea border with North
  3. 8

    Parties rush to roll out competing chip bills with heftier incentives

    Parties rush to roll out competing chip bills with heftier incentives
  4. 9

    Son Heung-min's father accused of child abuse at soccer academy

    Son Heung-min's father accused of child abuse at soccer academy
  5. 10

    Police, Labor Ministry raid Aricell factory, partners

    Police, Labor Ministry raid Aricell factory, partners
피터빈트

MBK-backed Medit appoints medical device veteran as new chief

By Jie Ye-eun

Published : June 27, 2024 - 13:35

    • Link copied

Medit CEO Han Ryu (Medit) Medit CEO Han Ryu (Medit)

Medit, a leading provider of dental 3D scanners and digital dentistry solutions owned by private equity fund MBK Partners, said Thursday that it appointed North American business chief Han Ryu as its new CEO.

“I am truly honored to lead Medit as CEO. Medit's open innovation model and unwavering passion for care improvement perfectly align with my vision. We will accelerate the digital dental revolution with a customer-centric approach,” Ryu said upon his appointment.

Ryu has over three decades of senior management experience in global medical device and health care companies. Since 2023, he has led Medit North America, spurring growth in the market while overseeing sales and marketing activities there.

With Ryu's global management leadership, strategic vision development and achievement, along with his expertise in driving innovation and growth, Medit said it is expected to focus more on customer-centered innovation, enhance strategic partnerships and strengthen new product development.

Medit plans to strengthen its professional management system with the appointment of a new CEO. Its intraoral scanner, Medit i900, launched in April has significantly impacted the market with its innovative features and excellent performance.

Last year, MBK Partners acquired a 99.5 percent stake in Medit from Union Capital Korea in a 2.4 trillion won ($1.9 billion) deal.

More from Headlines