Yoon names chiefs of tax, fire, weather authorities

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers an address at a ceremony to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War on Tuesday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday announced picks for four vice-ministerial officials including chiefs of the tax, fire and weather agencies, as well as first vice minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination amid reports that he might carry a major Cabinet reshuffle soon.

Kang Min-soo, who heads the Seoul Regional Tax Office, was nominated as the new chief of the National Tax Agency.

Kang, 56 is the only vice-ministerial official out of four named Thursday to go through the parliamentary hearing at the National Assembly. The other three will start in their new roles early next week.

Heo Seok-gon, a career firefighting official for the past three decades who leads the Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters, will lead the National Fire Agency as its fire commissioner.

The Korea Meteorological Administration's Vice Administrator Chang Dong-eon will be promoted to its new Administrator with Yoon's nomination.