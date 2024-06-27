US will oppose potential N. Korean worker dispatch to occupied Ukrainian territory: State Dept.

This photo, taken on Jun. 6, shows Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the State Department, speaking during a press briefing at the department in Washington. (Yonhap)

The United States will oppose any cooperation between Russia and North Korea on Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine's territory, a State Department official said Wednesday, amid speculation that North Korean workers could potentially be sent there for reconstruction work.

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson, made the remarks as concerns have arisen that a recent security treaty between Russia and the North would likely bolster their military cooperation to the extent that Pyongyang could even commit its personnel to support Moscow in Russia-occupied areas in Ukraine, including those in Donetsk.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty that commits each other to provide military assistance to the other "without delay" in the event of an armed invasion.

"Obviously, we have been quite concerned about the burgeoning relationship between North Korea and Russia. Obviously, Donetsk is part of Ukraine, not part of Russia," he told a press briefing.

"So any kind of increased cooperation between those two countries, when it relates to activities on occupied Ukrainian territory, is something that we would oppose," he said.

On Tuesday, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder floated the possibility of North Korean troops becoming "cannon fodder" should they be sent to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine -- an apparent display of US opposition to the North's potential move to back Russia's war effort.

Commenting on the North's latest ballistic missile launch and its sending of trash-filled balloons to South Korea, Miller renewed calls for Pyongyang to refrain from "provocative" actions and return to diplomacy. (Yonhap)