Outdoor concert returns to Olympic Park with top-notch lineup

The Credia Park Concert, the first full-scale outdoor classical music concert launched in Korea in 2010, returns in September after five years, running from Sept. 6 to 8 at the Olympic Park 88 Garden in southeastern Seoul.

The concert on Sept. 6, titled "Forest of Music," features pianist Yuhki Kuramoto, violinist Danny Koo and Fortena, a group of four tenors along with Korea Coop Orchestra led by Kim Sung-zin.

On the second day of the Park Concert, "Disney in Concert” will feature four Broadway singers - Aaron Phillips, Andrea Ross, Andrew Johnson and Whitney Kaufman - and the Ditto Orchestra performing iconic songs from beloved Disney movies including "The Little Mermaid" and "The Lion King."

On Sept. 8, pianist Son Yeol-eum and the Going Home Project present "Son Yeol-eum Park Concert – Rhapsody in Blue,” a diverse program ranging from classical repertoire to jazz-inspired pieces. In addition to two Mozart piano concertos and Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue," musicians from the Going Home Project, an orchestra centered around Korean musicians living abroad, will perform Mozart's Flute Concerto, Nino Rota's Bassoon Concerto and Artie Shaw's Clarinet Concerto.

Since its launch in 2010, the Park Concert has presented world-renowned musicians such as the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Yo-Yo Ma, Sumi Jo and Chung Myung-Whun, among others.

Tickets range in price from 50,000 won to 100,000 won ($36 to $72).