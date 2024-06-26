[Graphic News] Deadliest fires in South Korea

At least 23 workers lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in a fire that ravaged the Aricell lithium battery plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, Monday.

The blaze, which broke out on the second floor of the plant, claimed the lives of all the deceased victims as they were inspecting and packaging finished battery products.

According to police reports, among the victims were 17 Chinese nationals, five South Koreans, and one Laotian.

Following are the major fire and related incidents that have caused many deaths in recent years.