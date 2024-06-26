Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'
  2. 2

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins
  3. 3

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand
  4. 4

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons
  5. 5

    Live-fire drills return to South Korea’s sea border with North

    Live-fire drills return to South Korea’s sea border with North
  1. 6

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military
  2. 7

    N. Korea launches some 250 trash-carrying balloons overnight: JCS

    N. Korea launches some 250 trash-carrying balloons overnight: JCS
  3. 8

    Son Heung-min's father accused of child abuse at soccer academy

    Son Heung-min's father accused of child abuse at soccer academy
  4. 9

    [Graphic News] Samgyeopsal prices surge in Seoul, breaking 20,000 won mark for first time

    [Graphic News] Samgyeopsal prices surge in Seoul, breaking 20,000 won mark for first time
  5. 10

    Battery site fire raises alarm on chemical facility risks

    Battery site fire raises alarm on chemical facility risks
ssg
소아쌤

N. Korea sends trash-carrying balloons to S. Korea for 3rd day

By Yonhap

Published : June 26, 2024 - 22:01

    • Link copied

A balloon presumed to be sent from North Korea has been found in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap) A balloon presumed to be sent from North Korea has been found in Hongcheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

North Korea on Wednesday sent balloons presumed to be carrying trash toward South Korea again, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, in what marked its third consecutive balloon launch campaign this week alone.

The JCS said the balloons appeared to be travelling in a southeastern direction from the northern part of Gyeonggi Province that surrounds Seoul.

It advised the public to not touch fallen balloons and report them to the military or police.

With the latest launch, North Korea is estimated to have launched more than 2,000 trash-carrying balloons over seven occasions since May 28 in a tit-for-tat move against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent by North Korean defectors and activists in the South.

Wednesday's balloon campaign came after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile, possibly a hypersonic missile, toward the East Sea earlier in the day. The missile exploded mid-air.

More from Headlines