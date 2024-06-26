Black's unchallenged reign in Korean wardrobes confirmed in poll

Black is the favorite color for clothing among Korean men and women, a survey finds. (123rf)

In South Korean wardrobes, one color dominates: black. The timeless hue continues its reign as the most popular clothing color among Koreans, maintaining its top spot for 20 years now, according to a recent poll by Gallup Korea.

In the poll of 1,777 Korean nationals aged 13 or older, 34 percent of male and 17 percent of female respondents named it their top choice.

The preference for black was most solid among men in their teens to 30s, with nearly 40 percent choosing it as their favorite color for clothing.

Alongside black, Koreans’ preferred color palette includes white, grey, blue and navy, the survey showed, displaying a clear tendency for dark, subdued tones.

Gallup Korea said black and white have consistently held the top two spots in clothing color preferences in the country for the past 20 years. However, there have been notable shifts with colors like beige and brown entering the top 10 for the first time this year and the preferences for pink and red declining.

The pollster said the survey’s questions specifically targeted clothing colors, not general color preferences. It also said dark colors like black are generally favored for their practicality, ability to hide stains better and slimming visual effect, making them more suitable for everyday wear.