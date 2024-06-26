Police clear school, parents following teacher's death

The South Korean police said Wednesday that they would not press criminal charges against the parents of students or officials at a Daejeon school, saying they found no evidence of wrongdoing on their part related to last year’s suicide death of a teacher.

Eight parents and two officials of Daejeon Yonsan Elementary School were under investigation for charges including obstruction of performance of official duties, with claims of alleged "excessive and malicious" complaints against the deceased. But the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency decided not to send the case to the prosecution, saying they failed to find evidence to constitute criminal charges.

The deceased had been accused of child abuse for sending a student to the principal's office in 2019, for which she had been cleared of charges by the prosecution. However, she had been subject to a barrage of complaints from parents until her death by suicide in September of 2023.

The Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education and the victim's family requested an investigation against the parents and the school officials in relation to her death.

The Daejeon Teachers' Union protested Wednesday's decision by the police. "The result of the investigation is unacceptable, particularly since there is clear evidence such as the persistent malicious complaints over four years, and the school's refusal to host a committee for protection of a school official," it said in a statement.

The teacher was officially recognized as having died in the line of duty by the Ministry of Personnel Management on Tuesday. Her husband told local media that it was a small relief for him and their children, as he could now tell them that their mother's death was not her fault.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health

and Welfare’s helpline on 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Please request a translator for English-language services.