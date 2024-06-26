Parties rush to roll out competing chip bills with heftier incentives

South Korea’s rival parties are introducing stronger chipmaking support bills to boost the domestic semiconductors industry, sharing the consensus that existing policies are not sufficient for Korean chipmakers to compete against global rivals backed by massive financial grants.

On Tuesday, Rep. Kim Tae-nyeon of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea introduced a bill that involves a whopping 100 trillion won ($72 billion) subsidiary program.

Kim's proposal seeks to extend an existing corporate tax break that is set to expire this year to 2034 and raise the tax deduction rate by 10 percentage points.

The industry circle is raising hopes for the legislation of a chip-focused bill to pick up speed, seeing the "bolder" tax cut plan from the main opposition party coming after the ruling People Power Party's proposal bills aimed at boosting the domestic chip sector.

Under Kim's envisioned chips act, the corporate tax cut for facility investment would rise to 25 percent from the current 15 percent for large companies like Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the nation’s top two chipmakers, and to 35 percent from the current 25 percent for enterprises and firms classified as small or midsized.

The tax break rate for R&D investment would also rise to 40 percent from the current 30 percent for the chip giants, and to 50 percent from the current 40 percent for the smaller firms.

Among the support plans include putting responsibility on the government for smooth supply of the electricity and industrial water needed to operate chip production facilities here, and a financial program for companies to secure renewable energy facilities. Creating a national semiconductor committee to bring together chip-related ministries, academia and the chipmakers is also among proposals under the prospective bill.