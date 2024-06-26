Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant

    Deadly fire ravages battery plant
  2. 2

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens

    [Online Predators] The 'helpers' preying on runaway teens
  3. 3

    Can K-pop thrive beyond its Korean identity?

    Can K-pop thrive beyond its Korean identity?
  4. 4

    Ministry finds parasites in North Korea's trash-laden balloons

    Ministry finds parasites in North Korea's trash-laden balloons
  5. 5

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'

    Yoon condemns NK-Russia pact as 'step back in history'
  1. 6

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins

    Probe into Hwaseong fire begins
  2. 7

    Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching heat

    Death toll at Hajj pilgrimage rises to 1,300 amid scorching heat
  3. 8

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand

    S. Korea unlikely to grant temporary K-ETA exemption to Thailand
  4. 9

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons

    Seoul littered with trash dropped by North Korean balloons
  5. 10

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military

    N. Korea launches some 350 trash-carrying balloons overnight: Seoul military
ssg
지나쌤

[Photo News] OB cheers for Korea

By Korea Herald

Published : June 26, 2024 - 14:58

    • Link copied

Oriental Brewery CEO Ben Verhaert (center, second row), along with former Korean Olympic medalists, cheer for the national team during a special ceremony held at a Seoul hotel on Wednesday, a month ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. OB's flagship beer brand Cass plans to carry out marketing activities throughout the Olympics in Korea and abroad. (Oriental Brewery)

More from Headlines