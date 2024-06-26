[Photo News] OB cheers for Korea

Most Popular
[Photo News] OB cheers for KoreaBy Korea Herald
Published : June 26, 2024 - 14:58
Oriental Brewery CEO Ben Verhaert (center, second row), along with former Korean Olympic medalists, cheer for the national team during a special ceremony held at a Seoul hotel on Wednesday, a month ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. OB's flagship beer brand Cass plans to carry out marketing activities throughout the Olympics in Korea and abroad. (Oriental Brewery)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
