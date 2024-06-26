Doctors, government clash over med school quota hike at Assembly

Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo (left, first row) and Lim Hyun-taek (second row, center) attend the National Assembly's health and welfare committee's hearing on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The government and doctors' dispute over medical school expansion spread to the National Assembly on Wednesday, where representatives of both sides gave evidence at a health and welfare committee hearing.

Appearing for the hearing as a witness, Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said that the government's increase in the medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 was based on studies that estimated the country will fall short of 15,000 doctors in 2035 as it is set to enter a super-aged society, shrugging off doctors' claim that it was made arbitrarily without logical justification.

"Our country's well-regarded health care system has boasted high performance. But recently, (people) are having trouble getting treatment when they need it, especially those living outside of Seoul," Park said.

Since national universities in different provinces received the largest share of new slots, they could develop into regional hubs to address the problem of "medical deserts" where care is unavailable or in extremely short supply, Park explained.

Asked how the government finalized the increase, Park said it was determined through appropriate procedures, but the number 2,000 was first proposed during a medical policy review body meeting on Feb. 6. This was right before Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong made the announcement at 3 p.m. that day.

"Discussing the quota hike with the medical community has always been difficult since they always insist that the country has enough doctors. This makes it extremely difficult (for the government) to make progress in talks," Park stressed.

Doctors have argued that the quota hike, which deals with life-and-death issues, wasn't based on "scientific" and rational grounds. Instead, they have demanded that the government scrap the plan and discuss the appropriate increase in medical school admissions from the outset.

Park also reiterated the government's stance that doctors' collective action is illegal when asked by Rep. Kim Nam-hee of the main opposition Democratic Party if it considers doctors' refusal of treatment to oppose the government's medical reform policies as a justified reason.

But during his turn as a witness Lim Hyun-taek, the hard-line leader of the Korean Medical Association, Korea's largest doctors' organization, blamed health authorities for causing the medical disruption, saying they "played havoc with the country's well-functioning health care system" by planning to train more doctors.

Ahn Duck-sun, the director of the Korean Institute of Medical Education and Evaluation, struck a similar chord, noting that the quota hike didn't consider the effect the plans could have on the quality of education.

"If the number of medical students increases by 100, then the number of professors and the size of training hospitals would be insufficient compared to the hike. To maintain the quality of education, those should be appropriately increased in line with the expansion."